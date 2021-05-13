The ongoing projects of the Malta FA Technical Centre came under the spotlight on Monday as Devis Mangia, the Head Coach of the National Teams, and Luca Pagani, the national team’s fitness coach, delivered a presentation during a national webinar organised by AIAC – Associazione Italiana Allenatori Calcio. AIAC is the national association representing the Italian football coaches.

At Monday’s webinar, hosted on MyAIAC, the association’s online platform, Mangia spoke about the vision and strategy of the Technical Centre, focusing on the introduction of a unified football philosophy for all the national teams, from the Under-15s through to the senior squad.

The Malta coach, who had a successful spell in charge of the Italy Under-21 team between 2012 and 2013, highlighted the activities related to all national selections as well as the coaching principles underpinning this holistic approach which is essential to achieve a unified football philosophy.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website on the Times of Malta