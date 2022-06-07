The Malta FA, in collaboration with Sound Salon and the South End Core, is once again organising a fan zone, before the matches between Malta and Estonia on Thursday and Malta against San Marino on Sunday.

Where is the pre-match family fan zone?

The pre-match family fan zone will take place in front of the Centenary Stadum in Ta’ Qali, close to the Malta FA Training Grounds. The area will be adorned by red and white flags, together with gazebos, and umbrellas for the shade. Benches and chairs will also be provided. Before the stadium opens its doors, fans will be able to gather with the South End core at a meeting point which is in front of the Centenary Stadium, which will operate until the game begins.

What time will the family fan zone open?

Fans can gather at the family fan zone as from 5.00pm up to 8.30pm. Stadium doors will open at 7.15pm.

