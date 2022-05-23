Following the official announcement of the UEFA Kit Assistance Scheme on November 5, 2021, the Malta FA on Monday revealed their all-new national team kit made by the Italian sports equipment supplier ERREA.

The customised matchday clothing and training wear will be worn for the first time by the Senior and U-21 Malta national teams during their June commitments. The Malta FA was involved in the design process, that started back in October.

The Errea Malta 2022 football kit consists of the Home kit which is predominantly red with white stripe and white logos. The Away kit is predominantly white with a red stripe and red logos.

