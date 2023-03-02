The Malta FA’s Protests Board has not upheld Mosta’s protest filed in relation to their recent Premier League game against Valletta.

In the match played back in February 19, Mosta were held to a goalless draw by the Citizens in a match that saw both teams finish the match with ten men following the dismissal of Mosta defender Jacob Akrong and Valletta forward Niltinho.

Niltinho was the subject of the protest lodged by Mosta as according to the Blues the player could have not signed for Valletta last January since he had already registered and played with two other clubs this season before moving to the Capital club, something that it is not permitted by FIFA Transfer Regulations.

