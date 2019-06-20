The Malta Football Association has been urged by the world governing body FIFA to amend its transfer regulations to abolish players parameters, the Malta Football Players Association said in a statement, on Friday.

“The parameters systems requires a transfer fee which must be paid for a player to be able to register with a new club. This transfer fee is owed even though the contract has naturally expired,” the MFPA said in a statement.

“It is also owed when the player in question is an amateur player who makes no money from football.”

This system has been abolished in the rest of the football world following the famous Bosman ruling in which the European Court of Justice held that such a system hampered a player’s right to freely move.

“FIFA changed its rules to comply with this decision, but 18 years later Malta is still retaining an illicit system which is hampering player development,” the MFPA said.

The union of Maltese players said that for many years it had been fighting alone against parameter rules in the local game and now it has received a much-needed support from the world governing body of football.

“Setbacks have only served to make MFPA even more resolute to break the walls hindering its players. With the support and guidance of FIFPro, thankfully, MFPA will not have to keep on fighting alone any longer,” the MFPA said.

“Reinforcement has been received. In a letter dated 28 June 2019 sent by FIFA to MFA, the world’s football governing body clearly outlines how MFA’s retention of Parameters, goes against FIFA principles.

“It goes on to say, that the rules must be amended and brought in line with the rest of the footballing world.

Rules amendment

“With this clear declaration from FIFA, explicitly telling MFA to amend the rules and remove Parameters, the time has run out on those seeking to retain such archaic rules.

MFPA, despite it not having any voting power within MFA, is continuously driving change in Maltese Football.

“Not only will this benefit players and their family, but in the long run it will serve to raise the standards of Maltese Football,” the MFPA statement concluded.