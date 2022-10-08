Malta’s national rugby league team have assembled in Sofia ahead of Saturday’s test match against Bulgaria at Lokomotiv Sofia.

Head coach Roderick Attard has a 19-man squad at his disposal, two players of which will be omitted prior to kick-off.

The Maltese Knights squad, who are ranked tenth in the world, features ten players that ply their trade in Malta.

Eight players from the Maltese championship are joined by the return of Malta-based former captain Daniel Grima and forward Peter Debono.

The extended squad also includes four possible debutants in Malta-based Luke Musu and William Watts, Florida-based dual rugby forward Justin Davenport, and Reece Dimech - a Maltese champion runner and the brother of Malta Knights international Kaine Dimech.

Young firebrand Alfie Jewitt from Ackworth Jaguars makes his return to the Malta squad after missing last May’s comprehensive win over Montenegro.

