The Malta football team will face current European champions Italy and finalists England in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers. The draws were held in Germany on Sunday
There were great expectations among the football fraternity in Malta to see the national team paired with at least one of the European giants and Sunday’s draw pitted the national team with arguably the two most popular national teams on the island as they will face Italy and England in the qualifying campaign that will get under way next March.
Malta, which, earlier this month missed out on promotion in the UEFA Nations League following a 2-1 defeat in Estonia, will also be up against Ukraine and Northern Macedonia, in a five-team Group C.
The first matches of the Euro 2024 qualifiers are planned for March 23, 2023.
No easy matches, says Mancini
Roberto Mancini was not surprised that his Italy team were drawn with England in Euro 2024 qualifying in yet another rematch of last year's European Championship final won by the Azzurri.
"I knew that we'd get either England or France, but that's OK. It's a decent five-team group, no easy matches but all ones we can have a go at," said Mancini to RAI Sport.
Qualifying groups
These are the Euro 2024 qualifying groups following the draw on Sunday:
Group A
Spain
Scotland
Norway
Georgia
Cyprus
Group B
Netherlands
France
Republic of Ireland
Greece
Gibraltar
Group C
Italy
England
Ukraine
North Macedonia
Malta
Group D
Croatia
Wales
Armenia
Turkey
Latvia
Group E
Poland
Czech Republic
Albania
Faroe Islands
Moldova
Group F
Belgium
Austria
Sweden
Azerbaijan
Estonia
Group G
Hungary
Serbia
Montenegro
Bulgaria
Lithuania
Group H
Denmark
Finland
Slovenia
Kazakhstan
Northern Ireland
San Marino
Group I
Switzerland
Israel
Romania
Kosovo
Belarus
Andorra
Group J
Portugal
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Iceland
Luxembourg
Slovakia
Liechtenstein
