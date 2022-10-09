The Malta football team will face current European champions Italy and finalists England in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers. The draws were held in Germany on Sunday

There were great expectations among the football fraternity in Malta to see the national team paired with at least one of the European giants and Sunday’s draw pitted the national team with arguably the two most popular national teams on the island as they will face Italy and England in the qualifying campaign that will get under way next March.

The Malta national team will face England and Italy in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Photo: Domenic Aquilina

Malta, which, earlier this month missed out on promotion in the UEFA Nations League following a 2-1 defeat in Estonia, will also be up against Ukraine and Northern Macedonia, in a five-team Group C.

The first matches of the Euro 2024 qualifiers are planned for March 23, 2023.

The Group C draw of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

No easy matches, says Mancini

Roberto Mancini was not surprised that his Italy team were drawn with England in Euro 2024 qualifying in yet another rematch of last year's European Championship final won by the Azzurri.

"I knew that we'd get either England or France, but that's OK. It's a decent five-team group, no easy matches but all ones we can have a go at," said Mancini to RAI Sport.

Qualifying groups

These are the Euro 2024 qualifying groups following the draw on Sunday:

Group A

Spain

Scotland

Norway

Georgia

Cyprus

Group B

Netherlands

France

Republic of Ireland

Greece

Gibraltar

Group C

Italy

England

Ukraine

North Macedonia

Malta

Group D

Croatia

Wales

Armenia

Turkey

Latvia

Group E

Poland

Czech Republic

Albania

Faroe Islands

Moldova

Group F

Belgium

Austria

Sweden

Azerbaijan

Estonia

Group G

Hungary

Serbia

Montenegro

Bulgaria

Lithuania

Group H

Denmark

Finland

Slovenia

Kazakhstan

Northern Ireland

San Marino

Group I

Switzerland

Israel

Romania

Kosovo

Belarus

Andorra

Group J

Portugal

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Iceland

Luxembourg

Slovakia

Liechtenstein