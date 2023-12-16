The Malta waterpolo national team will warm up for their upcoming participation in the European Championship finals when they host a high-profile quadrangular tournament between December 28 and 30 at the indoor pool at the Cottonera Sports Complex.

The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta (ASA) will be hosting the first edition of the SportMalta Waterpolo Christmas Cup which will see Milan Cirovic’s national team come up against some high-profile opposition in the form of Italy, the Netherlands and France.

