The Malta national team were drawn against Moldova and Andorra in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League as the draw of the competition was held in Paris on Thursday.

Malta is bidding to emulate their female counterparts and win their first promotion to Group C in this year’s competition.

But the draw in Paris handed Michele Marcolini’s team a challenging campaign when they were grouped with Moldova who are coming from a strong display in the Euro 2024 qualifiers where they managed to avoid bottom spot in the group.

The Moldovans managed to pick up no less than ten points in the group that was topped by Albania and Czech Republic, who both finished with 15 points.

