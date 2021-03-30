Malta national teams head coach Devis Mangia said that he is curious about how his players will be able to cope to play their third match in the space of a week when they take on group favourites Croatia in Rijeka on Tuesday night (kick-off: 20.45).

The national team has caught the imagination of all Maltese fans in the last few days following their vibrant performances against Russia (1-3) and even more so against Slovakia last Saturday when the team managed to pick up their first point in the Group H following a 2-2 draw in Trnava.

