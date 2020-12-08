Malta was handed a tough start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers as the national team will face Russia, Slovakia and Croatia in their opening three fixtures from Group H.

UEFA published the list of fixtures for the ten qualifying groups on Tuesday after the draw was held in a virtual event in Zurich on Monday.

Malta were drawn in a tough-looking Group H alongside Croatia, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia and Cyprus.

