The Malta waterpolo men’s national team were drawn against Serbia, Germany and hosts Israel for next year’s European Championship finals that will be held in Netanya.

Milan Cirovic’s boys are set to make their fifth appearance in the continental finals and will be looking to improve on their historic feat of finishing 14th in last year’s edition held in Split, Croatia.

The 2023 European Championships are set to be held in the Israeli city of Netanya between January 3 and 16.

For the fifth successive time, the Malta national team will be facing the host country, this time Israel, in their qualifying group along with powerhouse Serbia and Germany.

