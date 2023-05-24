The Malta FA Football Social Responsibility (FSR) team has just returned from a visit to Palestine as part of the ongoing Skills4Sports project.

The strategic alliance meeting in Ramallah brought together stakeholders to discuss strategic alliances, B2B match-making, project results, and upcoming events in the sports industry.

The representatives of the various Palestinian NGOs and entities showed great interest in pursuing sports and educational collaboration initiatives with the FSR team which is part of the Association’s Inhobb il-Futbol Foundation (IFF).

In addition to the meetings, Peter Busuttil and former national coach Ray Farrugia met officials of the Palestine Football Federation, attended a training session involving the Palestine U-17 squad and also took part in a fun-football session at the Ayida Refugee Camp in Bethlehem.

The activities were organised with the collaboration of the Palestinian Embassy in Malta.

