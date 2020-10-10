Malta is still in search of its first victory in this season’s UEFA Nations League as the national team could not go beyond a goalless draw against Andorra in the League D Group 1 clash in La Vella on Saturday.

It was a frustrating outcome to a match which saw the Maltese hold the edge over their opponents in terms of possession but yet they struggled to create clear-cut chances and in the end the stalemate prevailed.

After the bright performances in the team’s first Nations League encounters against the Faroe Islands and Latvia one expected the national team to build on those performances but it was clear that the Maltese players struggled to break down a very physical Andorran side.

