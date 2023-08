Malta suffered two straight defeats against Andorra and San Marino in the fifth-ninth place classification group at the FIBA Under-18 European Championships in Azerbaijan on Friday and Saturday.

This means they will be vying for eighth place with a final fixture against Gibraltar on Sunday (tip-off:12.00).

Malta fell to San Marino 61-55 on Saturday in their second classification game, after having suffered a 64-49 defeat to Andorra on Friday.

