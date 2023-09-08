Spain broke little sweat as they beat Malta 6-0 in their Under-21 European Qualifier on Friday at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Ivan Woods’ debut as Malta U-21 coach could not have been tougher as his side started its European qualifying campaign against five-time European Championship winners Spain who were looking for another positive run in a group composed of the two teams as well as Hungary, Belgium, Scotland, and Kazakhstan.

Hugo Sacco, Jake Vassallo, Benjamin Hili, Andy Borg, and Basil Tuma were all starters in Malta’s lineup, having made the leap from the Under-19 squad after having played in this summer’s European Championship held in Malta. Brooklyn Borg, the other player in that U-19 squad, started on the bench.

Ilyas Akomach, who captained the Spanish side in the July tournament returned to Malta with the next age group as Samuel Omorodion, the only other player to make the cut that side, started on the bench.

