The Malta Fashion Week and Fashion Awards are back between July 3 and 10, celebrating creativity, style and cultural heritage at the Biskuttin Gardens and Pjazza Tritoni in Valletta.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the Malta Fashion Awards, a dream and vision set in motion by Adrian J. Mizzi that helped to give birth and continues to fuel the local fashion scene and industry.

The week will feature a series of runway shows, where renowned local designers alongside new up-and-coming designers, as well as international guests will present their latest collections. Attendees will witness the culmination of a quarter-century of fashion influence, showcasing the evolution and impact of the Maltese fashion scene.

"We are excited to announce Malta Fashion Week 2023, where fashion, culture, and history meet," Mizzi, the executive producer and visionary behind the event, said.

"Malta has a rich heritage, and through this event, in this location, we aim to showcase the creativity and talent of our local designers, embracing the diversity of international fashion while promoting the beauty of our island."

He added that the location provides the perfect backdrop for this event, combining history with the vibrant spirit of artistic expression.

"We invite fashion enthusiasts and culture lovers from around the world to join us for an unforgettable week of style, cultural exploration and inspiration."

The organisers said that Malta Fashion Week, in fact, continues to contribute to the thriving tourism industry, acting as a gateway for visitors to discover the island's unique blend of history and culture.

For more information about Malta Fashion Week 2023, including the schedule of events and ticket bookings, visit the official website at maltafashionweek.com.mt.

One may also stay connected with Malta Fashion Week on social media for the latest updates, exclusive content and behind-the-scenes stories.

The Malta Fashion Week 2023 is organised by Adrian J. Mizzi, supported by a partnership agreement for large-scale events and Initiatives with the Valletta Cultural Agency within the Ministry for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government. It is also supported by the Malta Tourism Authority.