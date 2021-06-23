Malta's economy has been dealt a "devastating blow" by news that it has been greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force, the Malta Employers Association said.

The FATF on Wednesday afternoon voted to add Malta to its grey list.

The MEA said in a statement that, unlike the COVID-19 pandemic, this crisis “is entirely self-inflicted” and the result of “lax and corrupt practices” by a minority of “dishonest politicians and businesses”, compounded with “ineffective governance systems”.

Malta, it said, had been shaken by too many scandals involving senior politicians and politically exposed persons as well as the major institutions. And although the country might have all the governance systems in place, it needed to rebuild the trust of the international community as a reliable and trustworthy business partner.

This greylisting, the MEA said is “unprecedented and humiliating” for Malta.

In a news conference shortly after Times of Malta broke the news, Opposition leader Bernard Grech described the decision as a "punishment for the entire nation" and urged the government to set up a unity task force to limit the greylisting damage.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Finance Minister Clyde Caruana will be addressing a press conference later on Wednesday.

In another statement, the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners (IFSP) said it is regrettable that, despite the significant progress reported by Moneyval, the FATF has placed Malta on its grey list.

It said Malta is either largely compliant or fully compliant with all 40 of the FATF recommendations showing that the country had made big strides forward in its fight against money laundering and financing of terrorism.

The IFSP said that any outstanding areas of concern will be tackled in an efficient and effective manner with the industry and the authorities each playing their respective part, and that Malta will soon be able to demonstrate that this level of compliance translates into the level of effectiveness the FATF is seeking.