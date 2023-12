A three-team group awaits Malta in the upcoming edition of the UEFA Nations League after the draw and fixture list procedure for the 2024/2025 competition were approved by the European football’s governing body on Saturday.

Michele Marcolini’s team will discover its opponents during the 8 February draw, in Paris.

Malta will be one of the six teams that will form the two three-team groups in League D and will be drawn from Pot 2 which will include Andorra, San Marino and Liechtenstein as well.

