The festa is set to be recognised by UNESCO as part of Malta’s intangible cultural heritage, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici told parliament on Wednesday. 

The minister tabled a draft recommendation from UNESCO’s technical committee which has favourably recommended the festa be included in the list. 

Bonnici said that he fully expected the recommendation to be accepted by UNESCO at their next conference, set to take place in Botswana early next month. 

Youths at a traditional xalata in Mqabba. File Photo: Matthew MirabelliYouths at a traditional xalata in Mqabba. File Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Bonnici thanked the Għaqda Każini tal-Banda for putting forward the nomination on the country’s behalf and all the organisations and entities for the work that went into preparing the bid. 

He said the Maltese festa was "the fulcrum of celebrations in our communities and village squares, and one of our country’s strongest cultural elements".

Work on Malta’s bid to have the festa listed as intangible cultural heritage began in 2021.

Revelers in Ħamrun. File Photo: Chris Sant FournierRevelers in Ħamrun. File Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.