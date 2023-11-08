The festa is set to be recognised by UNESCO as part of Malta’s intangible cultural heritage, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici told parliament on Wednesday.

The minister tabled a draft recommendation from UNESCO’s technical committee which has favourably recommended the festa be included in the list.

Bonnici said that he fully expected the recommendation to be accepted by UNESCO at their next conference, set to take place in Botswana early next month.

Youths at a traditional xalata in Mqabba. File Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Bonnici thanked the Għaqda Każini tal-Banda for putting forward the nomination on the country’s behalf and all the organisations and entities for the work that went into preparing the bid.

He said the Maltese festa was "the fulcrum of celebrations in our communities and village squares, and one of our country’s strongest cultural elements".

Work on Malta’s bid to have the festa listed as intangible cultural heritage began in 2021.