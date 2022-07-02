MALTA 59

AZERBAIJAN 52

(16-12, 12-15, 11-8, 20-17)

Malta secured a place in this year’s FIBA Small Countries Games final after they beat Azerbaijan for a second time 59-52 at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion on Saturday.

It was a tense, yet low-scoring contest between two sides with big ambitions for the tournament. The Azeris will head to the third-place game, while Malta continues to fight for gold on Sunday.

As in all the previous games, Sam Deguara led the game in scoring with 18 points, Tevin Falzon added 16, and Nelson Kahler ended another productive afternoon with 14. For Azerbaijan, Orhan Haciyeva led with 17 points, while Zaur Pashayev added 16.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta