Malta made it to this year’s FIBA women’s Under-18 Division C European Championships when they beat Armenia 68-60 in the semifinal on Saturday.

It was a comeback to remember for Giovanni Gebbia’s clan as they suffered an agonising third quarter, scoring just one point, but came back to trump Armenia in the fourth and secure passage to the gold medal game.

They now face the winner of the other semifinal between Albania and Andorra on Sunday (tip-off: 6pm).

Danika Galea was Malta’s and the game’s top scorer yet again with 29 points and 24 rebounds for another impressive double-double. Anna Fenech Pace was closest with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Lia Krumian was Armenia’s top scorer with 20 points. Seda Gabrielyan followed with 12 points and eight rebounds, and Natalya Nersisyan rounded the double-digit scorers with 10.

