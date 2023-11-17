Malta was among the most generous nations in the world last year, according to a recent report from a leading UK-based charity.

Last year, 65% of respondents in Malta said they donated money to charity, putting the country in fifth place out of the 142 countries surveyed, according to the World Giving Index 2023 from the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF).

This year’s result revealed an even stronger culture of gene­rosity than last year, when the country was ranked seventh in the world for donating money to charity.

Overall, Malta was ranked 20th in the index, which as well as donations to charity was calculated based on the proportion of people who reported helping a stranger and those who volunteered their time to an organisation. Fifty-six per cent of respondents in Malta said they had helped someone they didn’t know but only 25% said they had volunteered time to an organisation.

Immigrants were more likely to give than nationals

“The 2023 World Giving Index gives us reasons for hopeful optimism against a backdrop of global instability,” said CAF chief executive Neil Heslop. “It shows the increased generosity we saw as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic was broadly maintained at a global level,” he said. “That means that almost three-quarters of humanity did something to help others in the course of 2022.”

Myanmar took top took place for charitable giving this year, with 83% of respondents saying they had donated to good causes, followed by Indonesia (82%), the UK (71%) and Ukraine (70%).

Ukraine also saw the biggest year-on-year rise in its overall score, jumping from 10th place last year to second place this year. The war-stricken country also achieved sixth place for the percentage of people who reported helping someone they didn’t know.

Meanwhile, Indonesia took the lead place overall in the index for the sixth time in a row.

Religious people tend to be more generous than their non-religious counterparts, according to the research. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The study was based on responses gathered by well-known polling company Gallup, which surveyed nearly 147,000 people worldwide over the course of last year.

As well as gaining insights into each country’s giving habits, the study also found that religious people scored higher in the index than their non-religious counterparts, and immigrants were more likely to give than nationals. In Europe, the latter was especially pronounced, with nationals scoring 37 on the index against their foreign-born counterparts’ score of 44.

The lowest ranked countries on in the index were Poland in last place, followed by Croatia, Yemen, Japan and Greece.