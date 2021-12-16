The first-ever Malta Film Awards' nominees were revealed on Wednesday by the Malta Film Commission.

Andrea Cassar and Xandru Grech announced the nominees for the Best Film, Best TV Series, Best Documentary, Best Short Film, Best Director, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Cinematography, Best Screenplay, Best Post-Production, Best Musical Score, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Hair and Makeup Design, Best Classic Film and Best Classic TV Series.

The complete list of nominees can be found here.

The jury panel is made up of local and international professionals in the film and television industry.

The commission also launched the Best Maltese Film Location Award.

The Malta Film Awards will be held on January 29 at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

The show will be televised and streamed live on Television Malta.