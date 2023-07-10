The Malta Film Commission’s Facebook page was hacked on Monday afternoon, with online intruders giving themselves admin access to the Commission's social media page.

People on social media noted the Malta Film Commission page was hacked after its profile picture was replaced with a photo of a blonde woman in a car - nothing to do with Malta’s drive to promote the film industry.

Screenshot of the Malta Film Commission Facebook page on Monday.

Speaking to Times of Malta, a Film Commission spokesperson confirmed the Facebook page was hacked and admin rights removed.

The Commission has filed a police report, the spokesperson said.

Hacking attempts on Facebook appear to be on the rise in recent months, with various people reporting being locked out of their profiles after responding to suspicious messages.

In many cases, hackers that gain access to profile pages then use that access to promote financial scams while also seeking new victims, tricking them into handing over access to their social media profiles by sending them messages while posing as the hacked person.