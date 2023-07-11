The Malta Film Commission’s Facebook page has been taken down after it was hacked on Monday afternoon.

Screenshots of the page circulated across social media after the profile picture was replaced with a photo of a blonde woman in a car, an image with no association with the film industry.

A Film Commission spokesperson on Monday confirmed the hack and that the commission’s administration rights had been removed. The commission filed a police report.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson said the commission is currently in talks with local authorities and Facebook.

Asked whether the page was taken down by hackers or by commission officials, the spokesperson said they had "nothing to add at this time".

Screenshot of the Malta Film Commission Facebook page on Monday.

Hacking attempts on Facebook appear to be on the rise in recent months, with various people reporting being locked out of their profiles after responding to suspicious messages.

In many cases, hackers who gain access to profile pages then use that access to promote financial scams while also seeking new victims, tricking them into handing over access to their social media profiles by sending them messages while posing as the hacked person.