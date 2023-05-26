The Malta Film Commission is to grant a single filmmaker a €100,000 grant to develop a 15-minute professional film.

The Malta Create short film fund was launched as part of the Mediterrane Film Festival to bolster the Maltese film industry, kindle creative talent, and provide promising filmmakers with a supportive career launchpad.

The Malta Film Commission briefed students about the fund on Friday during an information session at the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology in Paola.

Besides the money, the chosen applicant will also be supported and mentored by top names in the industry.

Applicants must be Maltese or have lived in Malta for at least three years. The winner will be selected by a panel appointed by the Film Commission.

Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech said during the event that the commission’s commitment through the fund is to “ foster the future” of Maltese cinema.

“We're fostering talent, championing creativity, and building bridges for our emerging filmmakers to enter the industry," he said.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said the fund extended beyond the enhancement of the film industry.

“It stands as a testament to our dedication to advancing the creative arts in Malta, which serve as a cornerstone of our robust tourism sector."

Education Minister Clifton Grima applauded the initiative saying the fund resonated with the government’s belief in the transformative power of education.

“By partnering with institutions like MCAST, we're investing in our youth and offering them practical opportunities to learn, innovate and excel."

Applications for the fund are open until June 7. The winner will be announced during the inaugural Mediterranean Film Festival on June 30.