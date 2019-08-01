The Malta Film Foundation is organising Malta Film Weekend, bringing together enthusiasts and practitioners of film with exhibitions, workshops, discussions and screenings of both movies from yesteryear and the realities of today’s industry.

The pictures being screened are Strange Daughter (15) tomorrow at 8pm; PescAmare (U) on Sunday at 6pm and Chico & Rita (15) on Sunday at 8pm.

As regards the workshops, Maxime Durand and Norbert Friggieri will be discussing online film and AV content distribution tomorrow from 2.30 to 4.30pm; Andrea Lodovichetti will be giving a talk entitled ‘A Film-maker’s Life’ tomorrow from 5 to 7pm; Ivan Malekin and Sarah Jayne Portelli of Nexus Production Group will be giving an improvised film-making workshop on Sunday from 10am to 12pm and, also on Sunday, Vanessa Vella will be mentoring ‘Character Building and Profiling. Script Beat Analysis’ from 2 to 4pm.

Malta Film Weekend is taking today and tomorrow at the University of Malta (Valletta Campus). Tickets and registration for all events are free. For more information, call 9942 5594.