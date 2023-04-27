Ireland, Cyprus, Spain, and Portugal are reportedly becoming more attractive for foreign workers than Malta, and foreign workers are demanding higher wages than before, according to a survey in Business Dialogue, a publication issued by the Central Bank.

The bank reported that the fast-recovering post-pandemic business environment has raised demand for labour. However, most company representatives surveyed said that current labour market tightness is worse than before the pandemic.

During 2022, 43% of interviewed firms had said that they were finding it very difficult to recruit new workers. This figure rose to 56% in the first quarter of 2023.

In addition, skills shortages were also mentioned as a significant challenge. This was particularly the case in roles related to information technology, compliance, and finance. Skill shortages were most prevalent in the services sector, followed by the manufacturing sector.

Among the survey replies, a services company explained how it had to relocate part of its operations to another country to meet the lack of labour supply.

Due to the severe lack of local labour supply, most firms sought foreign labour, mostly third-country nationals (including UK workers).

However, several companies were concerned about the lengthy process to obtain work permits for third-country nationals. As a result, companies were resorting more to overtime work or engage sub-contracted workers, which was more costly.

The application process for foreign labour was taking between three to six months depending on various factors such as the validity of the applicant’s documents, the applicant’s criminal record, the country’s need for the applicant’s profession and whether this could be filled by a Maltese or a European citizen first, and most importantly, the need of a working visa.

Rising wage costs

In view of the labour market tightness as well as inflation, companies reported higher wage pressures.

"The record high cost of living adjustment (COLA) increment awarded for 2023 has increased firms’ labour costs and several companies emphasised that in many cases, they had to give additional significant increments above the COLA in view of the labour market tightness," the Central Bank reported.

And wage pressures have also been recently increasing among the foreign labour force. In particular, the rising cost of living had markedly affected both persons coming from other EU member states, but also those from third countries.

“While before, foreign workers would accept a relatively lower salary, they are now dictating the salary during the interview,” the bank reported a services company as saying.

“Wage demands by third-country nationals have increased.”

Many company representatives had also expressed concern regarding the relatively short length of stay of foreign workers, as well as Malta’s attractiveness as an employer of choice, with destinations such as Ireland, Cyprus, Spain, and Portugal reportedly becoming more attractive.