Malta finished eighth in this year’s FIBA Under-18 European Championship in Azerbaijan when they edged past Gibraltar in their final game on Sunday.

It was a game that showed no clear winner at any point of the game and could have gone past the first overtime period were it not for a late lead-changing basket.

Connor James led Malta’s scoring with 22 points while grabbing eight boards. Adam Azzopardi followed with 19 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double finish. Matthew Sciberras rounded the double-digit scoring with 11 points and 11 rebounds for another double-double.

Jack Tunbridge led Gibraltar’s scoring with 17 points. Louis Dalmedo followed with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Matvey Celecia scored 12 points and grabbed a whopping 24 boards.

