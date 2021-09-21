Colourful fireworks lit Malta’s skies on Monday night, the last day of the Malta Fireworks Special.

The festival, held by the Tourism Ministry and the Malta Tourism Authority, kicked off on September 4 in Gozo, continued on September 9 in Mqabba and on the 11th in MellieħaMonday’s grand finale took place in Valletta’s Grand Harbour.

Those watching were treated to traditional sets of fireworks, as well as complex five-to-seven-minute firework shows, all being the work of 29 firework factories and 45 firework associations from across Malta and Gozo.

Photo: Jonathan Borg