Four nights of spectacular fireworks are set to kick off on Saturday at Xagħra in Gozo.

The Malta Fireworks Special will then continue on September 9 in Mqabba, on the 11th in Mellieħa, and will finish off with a grand finale on September 20, in Valletta’s Grand Harbour.

Those watching will be treated to traditional sets of fireworks, as well as complex five-to-seven-minute firework shows.

Twenty-nine firework factories and 45 firework associations from across Malta and Gozo are taking part.

People are encouraged not to gather at the sites of the shows but to view the fireworks from different vantage points, while adhering to the COVID-19 regulations.