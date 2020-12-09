A Malta-based marketing agency has launched a powerful new tool to help Maltese and international businesses boost their online presence.

Keen has unveiled Keen Serps, a premium link building service which is aimed at iGaming companies, web design studios and businesses that do not have specialist search engine optimisation teams.

Managing director John Falzon said: “If you need a bespoke SEO link building service to increase both your referral traffic and search engine visibility, we're the agency for you.”

Keen director Carolin Hyzyk added: “With over five years’ experience we have established brilliant relationships with more than 4000 websites who regularly accept our articles.

“These websites have at least 2,000 organic visitors a month according to ahrefs.com. Website categories include home improvement, real estate, casino and betting, corporate, travel, health and fitness, news and many others.



Link building is an online marketing strategy used by businesses to increase their online presence and rankings for their keywords in search engines such as Google. Other than on-page SEO, the single biggest factor determining your search ranking, is valuable links from other websites. Search engines, such as Google, regard most links to your website as a vote of confidence in your website. Links from websites which themselves have a high ranking are credible and worth most.

Over the years, Keen has created thousands of backlinks for companies all over the world, from Malta to the UK, US and Australia. Now, KeenSerps creates high quality content in languages other than English, including French, German, Swedish, Spanish and Italian.

KeenSerps promises to deliver high quality content published on real websites to help boost rankings. Link building not only makes it easier for prospective customers to find your website on Google, it creates a lead generation machine for your business that works 24/7 to bring in new opportunities.

For more information, visit www.keenserps.com.