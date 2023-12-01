An area spanning 2,700 square metres at San Klement Park in Żabbar has been turned into Malta's first public obstacle course.

The park features 10 obstacles and related equipment including climbing nets and ninja step plates.

It is aimed at people aged 13 and up and the government said it was accessible to all.

The investment by Project Green aims to create a community space for the increasingly popular sport, the government said in a statement.

At the inauguration of the obstacle course, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said the government was committed to expanding green spaces and optimising open areas.