Earlier this year, it was announced that Italy would be the latest country to join the Microsoft Government Cybersecurity Programme. This scheme aims to assist government agencies in developing their own strategies to combat cybercrime.

This makes Italy the latest nation to join the growing list of world governments working with Microsoft on the project. The question locally now is, given Malta's close security ties in general with our northern neighbour, and an agreement with the UK recently announced that will cover similar topics, should the country also follow suit?

What exactly is the Microsoft Government Security programme?

In association with 45 national governments, and across 90 separate agencies, the programme provides guidance and resources to help handle security issues as well as identify potential risks in systems already in place. Aside from providing a network and platform for information sharing on the latest developments and new threats, Microsoft also provides centres for the development and testing of new security measures and the in-depth analysis of source code.

As part of the programme, agencies will also get a chance to analyse Microsoft's own software for the purposes of transparency, plus gain access to Microsoft's own security team for direct communication. All of this together effectively gives smaller nations the chance to make use of resources that they would not normally have access to.

In Malta's case, despite the government encouraging local businesses to invest more in cybersecurity, the reality is that the facilities and services available locally are inherently limited. Given that Malta is aiming to be a global hub for internet-based industries with large turnovers such as blockchain, iGaming and crypto, extra security assets would be a massive benefit as it would help eliminate cybersecurity risks.

What makes cybersecurity such a vital investment?

In short, and without exaggeration, cybersecurity keeps the entire world from falling into chaos. Every day, billions of euros in transactions happen via an internet connection, and by simply being online at all, they are potentially at risk of criminal activity.

Cybercrime comes in many different forms, and the scale can go from a handful of euros up to hundreds of thousands or even into the millions. It can affect businesses and private citizens equally although often in different manners. For example, a business could lose huge amounts of money in "ransomware attacks", where their systems are hacked and locked until they pay a ransom in a set amount of time or risk losing their data permanently.

Despite being often seen as an issue that primarily affects private citizens, credit card fraud is also a major concern for businesses. Aside from their corporate cards being vulnerable, customers cancelling fraudulent payments are also a major headache. It's a type of cybercrime so prevalent that dedicated services, like a credit card fraud detection software, are available to assist companies in uncovering any ways that their services might be being misused.

While the reasons are usually financial, there are cases of governments themselves being targeted for other purposes. Attacks of this nature could be anything from protests and personal grievances to attempts at gaining political influence or, in the most extreme cases, state secrets and intelligence.

The current state of cybersecurity in Malta

The country follows the National Cybersecurity Strategy, which follows a three-part guide. The first part involves writing strengthened legislation and processes into law connected to cybercrime. The second part pertains to both reactive and proactive defensive measures against cyber attacks like using essential security software such as SecPod, with consideration to damage control with the understanding that some attacks are extremely difficult to stop altogether.

The third and final part is seen as the most critical and focuses on training those persons who are in a position to influence cybersecurity in their jobs. Despite popular depictions in fiction, the vast majority of hacks are not conducted by computer experts breaking through security by force. Instead, it's most often individuals on the side of the company being hacked who inadvertently let hackers in without realising it.

For this reason, most large companies in Malta will have rigorous cybersecurity training in place for all employees who have access to the company network. The biggest danger being addressed is phishing, fake emails and messages which pretend to be something important or someone known to the recipient and encourage them to click a link and perhaps enter personal details. The training in this case focuses on how to spot suspicious details in any email received and what to do with those emails if any red flags come up.

Thanks to widespread training such as this, as well as high levels of technological development and thorough contingency plans in the case of an attack, Malta's overall level of cybersecurity has vastly increased since the strategy was introduced in 2016.

Does Malta need the Microsoft cybersecurity programme?

While Malta's cybersecurity is generally solid, there is a lot to be gained from the country working with Microsoft. For one thing, Microsoft's facilities for testing and analysis are state-of-the-art and likely beyond anything available locally on the islands. These would give the relevant agencies here many more tools to work with.

The most attractive part, however, is the network of other agencies around the world to share information with. Cybersecurity is one of the fastest-changing disciplines in the world, and new techniques, standards and threats can appear weekly if not daily. Much like a real-life virus, the faster a hack or attack is understood, the faster it can be dealt with, so having a library of the latest issues to hand would be invaluable.

As a final note, a closer partnership with Microsoft, famously one of the biggest and most advanced tech developers in the world, could quite easily open up other opportunities down the line, such as training or investment. The latter is of particular interest given Malta's tech-forward direction.

For now, however, it is up to the Maltese government to decide on the way forward, and given how recent Italy's move has been, we wouldn't expect any developments particularly soon.