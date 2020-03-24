Medical staff are to be given free accommodation paid for by the Malta Football Association as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 30 rooms are being made available in Cozy Rooms Hotel, Sliema, Inħawi Boutique Hostel, St Julians and Charleston Heights Residence in Naxxar.

The accommodation providers have reduced their daily room rates and the Malta FA will cover the rest of the costs, it said in a statement. It means the rooms will be completely free of charge for medical staff in need.

“At a time when the dedicated and selfless work of the medical professionals is essential in the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Malta FA is offering support to healthcare workers, who may require alternative accommodation in the interest of public health,” the Malta FA said.

It follows a similar initiative from two other hotel groups, Pebbles and MedAsia, who opened 17 rooms to medical staff last week.

Arrangements for accommodating medical staff in the rooms in the three new hotels will be co-ordinated by the Ministry of Health.

“While reiterating our immense gratitude to the medical staff and all those contributing to the nationwide efforts to tackle coronavirus, the Malta FA would also like to thank the afore-mentioned accommodation service providers for their co-operation and support,” the Malta FA said.