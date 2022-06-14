Malta national football team head coach Devis Mangia could be on the brink of taking over at NK Rijeka, Croatian media has reported.

The news, first reported by Croatian portal Germanijak, comes just a few days after Mangia registered his 14th positive result at the helm of the Maltese team following a 1-0 victory over San Marino.

On Monday, Rijeka held a press conference at the start of their pre-season camp and hinted that they were set to appoint a new foreign coach, without mentioning Mangia.

“Our goal is to solve the coaching situation this week,” Rijeka’s Sporting Director Robert Palicuka told the news conference.

“What we have planned is very complicated but I cannot say why.

“In football, some situations take time and we want a completely new professional staff. What we have chosen is the best solution for Rijeka.”

Palicuka’s words continued to increase speculation on the possibility of Mangia stepping down from his job with the Malta FA and heading to Croatia’s top-flight.

“More or less everything has been somehow agreed, but the conclusion of the deal may take a few more days,” he added.

