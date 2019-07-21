Maltese football on Sunday was rocked by the passing of former Malta and Sliema coach and goalkeeper Victor Scerri, aged 91.

Scerri is regarded as one of the giants of Maltese football.

“Scerri was a veritable stalwart of Maltese football, contributing to the game as a goalkeeper – he was in the Malta team that played Austria (2-3) in the first international match in 1957, coach, both at club and national team level, and also football administrator with Sliema Wanderers FC where he spent most of his career,” the Malta Football Association said.

Scerri started his career with Melita in 1947 before joining Sliema Wanderers two years later. With the Wanderers he spent the majority of his career and won several honours in Maltese football.

With the Wanderers, Scerri also enjoyed a distinguished career as a coach as he led the team for ten years between 1968 and 1978.

He also served as Malta national team coach between 1978 and 1983.

Sliema Wanderers also issued a statement to pay tribute to their former goalkeeper and coach.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Victor Scerri, who played as a goalkeeper for Sliema Wanderers and the Maltese national team, and later also became coach of both our club and the Maltese national team,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“Victor also served as chairman and head coach of our nursery.

“Above all, Victor was a real gentleman both off and on the pitch.”