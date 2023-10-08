The Malta Football Players Association (MFPA) launched its new strategy for the period of 2023 to 2026 yesterday.

Days after revising its Memorandum Of Understanding with the Malta Football Association (MFA) regarding women’s football, the MFPA has now compiled its third strategy paper based on five pillars to continue safeguarding the rights and health of local and foreign players based in Malta.

For the next three years, the association’s focus will revolve around players’ education, comprehensive health, and services, women’s football, and strengthening the association itself.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, MFPA president Anthony Galea said the aim of this strategy is to build upon previous work.

“It’s been a successful ten years and the target now is to consolidate – we have a board and a council composed of different categories from different divisions including the female league and we want to continue building on that,” Galea said.

