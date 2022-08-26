Malta forward Alexander Satariano is set to continue his career in Italy at Virtus Verona, the Times of Malta can reveal.

Satariano, 20, is expected to put pen to paper on a one-year loan deal at the the Serie C side in the coming hours.

In recent days, Satariano was on trial at Panserraikos of the Greek second-tier with whom he also played in a friendly against Heracles of The Netherlands.

Click here for full story.