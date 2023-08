Maltese forward Kailey Willis will continue to play in Italy after joining AS Meran, the Times of Malta can reveal.

Meran Women, who will feature in Serie C – Girone B, will be Willis’ third Italian club after playing for Verona rivals – Hellas and Chievo between 2020 and 2023.

Willis, who joins on a one-year deal and will wear the number 10 shirt, is at the back of three solid seasons in Italian football with 21 goals in 55 games in both youth and senior level.

