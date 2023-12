Malta international forward Kailey Willis will continue her career at Venezia after putting pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

Willis, 20, will continue to play in the Italian Serie C after starting this season on the books of Meran Women.

At Meran Women, who are leading Serie C – Group B with 30 points, she found the net on four occasions in nine appearances.

