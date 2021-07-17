Malta international forward Alexander Satariano has opened his account at Frosinone as he scored a hat-trick in his club’s 7-0 win over amateur team, Equipe Lazio in a pre-season warm-up.
Led by former 2006 World Cup winner with Italy Fabio Grosso, Frosinone scored a brace in the first half.
At the restart, Satariano was immediately deployed by coach Grosso as he grabbed three goals to help Frosinone secure a comfortable win.
