Malta international forward Alexander Satariano has opened his account at Frosinone as he scored a hat-trick in his club’s 7-0 win over amateur team, Equipe Lazio in a pre-season warm-up.

Led by former 2006 World Cup winner with Italy Fabio Grosso, Frosinone scored a brace in the first half.

At the restart, Satariano was immediately deployed by coach Grosso as he grabbed three goals to help Frosinone secure a comfortable win.

