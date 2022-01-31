Malta international forward Alexander Satariano could be on his way out from Serie B side Frosinone as Pergolettese are interested in bringing him on a loan deal on deadline day, according to Italian sources.

Pergolettese, who play in the Serie C – Girone A, are currently in discussions with Frosinone as they look complete the deal before the 8pm deadline for Italian teams.

