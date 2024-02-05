The government has spent nearly €32 million on subsidising Malta’s public bus trips since they became free for all residents a year and a half ago.

Since October 2022, anyone with a valid Tallinja bus card can travel on the busses for free, with the government footing the bill with Malta Public Transport (MPT), a private operator.

The government pays MPT the fares that a passenger would have otherwise paid themselves, a spokesperson for the transport ministry said.

“To give an example, if a person who is a holder of a concession card makes five trips during a month, the government reimburses the bus operator for five trips at the concessionary fare rate,” the spokesperson said.

On average, the government has paid MPT €2 million a month through the measure, with the figure going up slightly since the scheme began in the autumn of 2022.

RELATED STORIES 10,000 apply for bus cards after administration fees waiver

The amount paid varies each month depending on usage, the spokesperson said.

Figures detailing what the government paid MPT each month were tabled in parliament last week after PN MP Charles Azzopardi asked transport minister Chris Bonnet a parliamentary question.