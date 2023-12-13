Malta Freeport Terminals performed 14,600 moves on the CMA CGM mega containership Palais Royal in a record-breaking feat for the facility.

The LNG-powered, 400-metre-long vessel – capable of carrying 23,000 TEU containers – sailed into Malta Freeport on December 6 and is currently en route to Marseilles - the headquarters of CMA CGM Group, one of Malta Freeport’s shareholders.

Freeport CEO Alex Montebello said: “I am immensely proud of my colleagues for pulling off this feat, which required a great deal of planning, skill, commitment, and determination.

Video: Malta Freeport Terminals

“This achievement is a testament to the Freeport’s ability to handle the world’s largest container vessels with extreme care and maximum efficiency. We thank CMA CGM for entrusting us with this mission.”

Malta Freeport Terminals, which has invested more than €320 million in infrastructure, new equipment, and technology, currently offers services to 115 ports worldwide – more than 50 of which are in the Mediterranean – on 15 mainline services and several feeder routes operated by major shipping lines.

The behemoth CMA CGM Palais Royal, built in 2020, is an LNG-powered vessel and incorporates many advanced features in propulsion hull and operational designs to improve efficiency and reduce emissions.