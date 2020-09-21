Malta Freeport Terminals said on Monday it had made 9,000 container moves on a single ship, the CMA CGM Calcutta - a remarkable 147 moves per hour – making it the second biggest ever operation on a single vessel in Malta.

Malta Freeport Terminals CEO Alex Montebello said this achievement confirmed

Malta Freeport's status as a leading Mediterranean hub which consistently reached

outstanding performance levels.

"The significant investment we have undertaken in infrastructural development, equipment, digitalisation and ongoing personnel development are enabling us to raise the bar and exceed our clients’ expectations. A big thank you goes to our dedicated staff who meet each challenge with commitment and enthusiasm,” he said.

Five quayside cranes were deployed for the operation on the vessel, that can

carry up to 10,100 TEU containers.

Malta Freeport recently invested over €30 million in new equipment and this year

upgraded its Navis N4 operating system to version 3.7 to enable the terminal to move towards a semi-automated operation.

Malta Freeport has global weekly network connections to over 100 ports.