The shipping industry has undergone continuous and immense change over the past years.

To meet rising global demand, the size and capacity of container ships grew exponentially: from a few thousand TEUs to the huge megamax vessels we see today that stretch over 400m in length and are capable of transporting a staggering 23,000 TEUs.

In an effort to consolidate, shipping lines have merged and – like airlines – have sought strategic alliances to enable them to transport goods as quickly and cost-efficiently as possible across the globe.

Since Malta Freeport Terminals was privatised in 2004, it has experienced these changes first-hand and grown with them – from a modest port to the one it is today that has a capacity of 3.6 million TEUs.

An ambitious €320m investment programme has driven the facility’s development, infrastructure, equipment, digitalisation, and personnel development have been central to the Freeport’s growth strategy.

Last year alone, €20m was dedicated to an additional two megamax quay cranes, which are now operational, presenting the Freeport with a five-megamax-crane formation at Terminal One. This has consolidated Malta Freeport’s status as one of the few leading Mediterranean hubs capable of handling the latest class of megamax container ships which carry over 23,000 TEU containers simultaneously at both terminals.

Focused on the future

This has been complemented by increasing the capacity of refrigerated units as well as upgrading the terminal operating system with the very latest technology. The Freeport is also committed to minimising the impact of the facility’s operations on the environment and has taken a number of steps in this regard, not least ensuring it is capable of handling the world’s largest LNG-powered vessels which are much kinder to the atmosphere than conventional ships. Moreover, the Maltese government will be investing in a shore-to-ship project at Malta Freeport. Once operational in 2024, this project would lead to cleaner air, less noise and vibration and less CO2 per year.

The Freeport’s investment has already paid dividends: almost three million TEU containers were handled by Malta Freeport in 2021, representing a significant 22 per cent increase in traffic volumes over the previous year, which was affected by the pandemic, while 1,690 ships made calls at the facility.

Malta Freeport is today proud to provide considerable benefits to the local and international commercial community alike, including essential links to 110 ports worldwide, over 50 of which are in the Mediterranean.

However, the Freeport remains firmly focused on the future, seeking to increase the capacity of the container terminals to four million TEUs while at the same time retaining maximum efficiency in order to enhance its standing within the Mediterranean region and beyond.