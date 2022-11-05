Malta Futsal Team coach Zeljko Anicic has selected 17 players for the November training camp in preparation for the Futsal National Team’s upcoming commitments.

The training camp will be held between Sunday and Wednesday of next week, and will also include two friendly matches against the Malta U-19’s Team that is also ramping up preparation ahead of Preliminary Group games in January.

They face hosts Lithuania, England, and Estonia following the draws held on Thursday at the UEFA headquarters.

