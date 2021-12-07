The Malta Futsal national team discovered their opponents for the qualifying round of the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Malta will be involved in the preliminary round to be contested between April 4 and 13.

A total of 24 teams will be involved in this early stage of the competition with the participants split into six mini-tournaments to grab one of the 12 berths available for the main round.

The Malta team, led by coach Zeljko Anicic, has been drawn in Group B alongside mini-tournament hosts Norway, Denmark, and Cyprus.

The Malta national team was due to play friendlies against Cyprus, but since the two countries have been paired in the same group these warm-up matches, scheduled for next March, have now been dropped.

